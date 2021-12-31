Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 83.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CSX by 191.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CSX by 197.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 201.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.93. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $37.76.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

