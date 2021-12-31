Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $49.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.89.

BHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of BHF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.76. The stock had a trading volume of 25,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,658. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,942,000 after buying an additional 79,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after buying an additional 193,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,128,000 after buying an additional 73,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 544,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 42,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

