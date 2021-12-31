Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Post $0.64 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will report $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Independent Bank posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1,603.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 49.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 97,642.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. 1,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

