Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 113.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $40.35. 25,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,708. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Daqo New Energy has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $130.33. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. The business had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

