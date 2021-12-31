Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £127.90 ($171.93).

A number of analysts have commented on SPX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a £151 ($202.98) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a £150.50 ($202.31) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

SPX traded down GBX 125 ($1.68) during midday trading on Friday, reaching £160.40 ($215.62). 31,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is £158.97 and its 200 day moving average price is £152.39. The company has a market cap of £11.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of £105.20 ($141.42) and a one year high of £172.25 ($231.55).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.