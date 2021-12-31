Brokerages Set Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) PT at $7.26

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.26.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ACB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. 201,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,888,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 5.42. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.99.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. The business had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 48.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 107,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 100,834 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 20.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 218.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 38.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

