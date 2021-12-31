TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 637,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.92. 101,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,374,005. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

