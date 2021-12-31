Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives $56.10 Average PT from Analysts

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.50. 61,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,786. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.17.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.65%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

