Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives C$71.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital upped their target price on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of TSE:STN traded up C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$71.12. 34,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,470. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$69.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.91 billion and a PE ratio of 39.48. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$40.75 and a 1-year high of C$73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$932.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$971.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.9300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

In related news, Director Theresa Jang bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$69.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,708.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at C$989,039.17. Also, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.28, for a total value of C$136,970.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,829,117.68. Insiders sold a total of 41,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,096 over the last ninety days.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

