British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt upgraded British Land to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upgraded British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of BTLCY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 24,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,742. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. British Land has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

