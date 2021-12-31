AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Receives C$12.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AT. Roth Capital cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Desjardins cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 target price for the company.

AT traded down C$0.28 on Friday, reaching C$4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 581,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,506. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of C$3.77 and a 12-month high of C$33.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.82. The company has a market cap of C$289.85 million and a P/E ratio of 21.82.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$27.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AcuityAds news, Director Tal Hayek purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,692,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,275,870.23. Also, Senior Officer Joe Ontman bought 32,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,981.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,685,857 shares in the company, valued at C$7,670,649.35. Insiders have purchased 62,963 shares of company stock worth $297,182 over the last 90 days.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

