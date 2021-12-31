$325.70 Million in Sales Expected for Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) will post sales of $325.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Expro Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $329.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $322.00 million. Expro Group posted sales of $96.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 238%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Expro Group.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 14.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expro Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Expro Group stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. 28,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,513. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71. Expro Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.64.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

