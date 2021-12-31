Zacks: Analysts Expect Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14. Regal Rexnord posted earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.74 to $8.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.51 million. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.26. 7,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,958. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $174.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.03. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

