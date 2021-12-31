Centric Swap (CNS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.54 Million

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00057686 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,636.17 or 0.07908359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,324.35 or 1.00751583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00073260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00052491 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007938 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

