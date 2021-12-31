Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Sharps Compliance reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 552.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,474. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

