State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Decreased by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. State Street accounts for about 1.5% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 6,927.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in State Street by 279.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STT traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $93.01. 2,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,502. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.92.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

In other news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $3,576,303. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.21.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

