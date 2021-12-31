Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Buys 55 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.13. 199,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,892,627. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $332.15 and a 200-day moving average of $345.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 953,783 shares of company stock worth $315,874,761. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

