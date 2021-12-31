Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,104 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 148.3% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 298,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 178,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 25.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the third quarter valued at $4,850,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 730,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 44,010 shares during the period.

Shares of AFT stock remained flat at $$15.96 on Friday. 42,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,325. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

