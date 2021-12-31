Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New $16.42 Million Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 634,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,420,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,731,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of DFAX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 577,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,726. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12.

