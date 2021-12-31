Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 12,520 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.71. 49,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,053. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.79 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.