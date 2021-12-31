Fear NFTs Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.72 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00057686 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,636.17 or 0.07908359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,324.35 or 1.00751583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00073260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00052491 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007938 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FEARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.