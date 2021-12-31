New BitShares (NBS) Price Hits $0.0162

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. New BitShares has a total market cap of $42.21 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, New BitShares has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get New BitShares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00057686 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,636.17 or 0.07908359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,324.35 or 1.00751583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00073260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00052491 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007938 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NBSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for New BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for New BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.