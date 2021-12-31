Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 515,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,736 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $76,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,774,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,660,000 after buying an additional 71,780 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,471,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $164.68. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,655. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

