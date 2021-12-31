Scott & Selber Inc. Invests $2.92 Million in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,000. Comerica makes up about 1.2% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Comerica by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Comerica by 8.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Comerica by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter worth approximately $650,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.12. The stock had a trading volume of 487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,780. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $54.78 and a one year high of $91.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

