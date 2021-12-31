James Hambro & Partners Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

James Hambro & Partners trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $142.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

