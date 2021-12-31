James Hambro & Partners Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,051 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 1.0% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 19,046.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $1,260,437. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $280.75. 863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,996. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.05 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

