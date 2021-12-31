Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $0.86. Churchill Downs reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 536.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $10.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.89.

Churchill Downs stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.57. 2,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.32. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.667 per share. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,452,000 after buying an additional 817,959 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,471,000 after acquiring an additional 538,315 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,817,000 after acquiring an additional 283,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,940,000 after acquiring an additional 416,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

