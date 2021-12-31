Public Mint (MINT) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a total market cap of $9.91 million and $246,012.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00036721 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,372,053 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

