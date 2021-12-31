Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and Nexeon MedSystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) Financial Analysis

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and Nexeon MedSystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and Nexeon MedSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity 0.98% -38.62% -10.09% Nexeon MedSystems N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Star Equity and Nexeon MedSystems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $78.16 million 0.17 -$6.46 million $0.04 63.27 Nexeon MedSystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nexeon MedSystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Star Equity.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Star Equity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of Nexeon MedSystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Star Equity has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexeon MedSystems has a beta of 9.62, suggesting that its share price is 862% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Star Equity and Nexeon MedSystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nexeon MedSystems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

Nexeon MedSystems Company Profile

Nexeon MedSystems, Inc. is a medical device company, which focuses on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform has the potential to provide treatment to patients in several established neurostimulator markets including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other emerging neurostimulator markets. The company was founded by Mark C. Bates and Ralph L. Ballard, III in 2005 and is headquartered in Nevis Island, NV.

