DREP [old] Price Tops $1.96 on Major Exchanges (DREP)

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One DREP [old] coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. DREP [old] has a market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00041656 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004819 BTC.

About DREP [old]

DREP [old] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

