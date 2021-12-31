Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.14

Shares of Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 45805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.61. The company has a market cap of C$80.70 million and a PE ratio of 31.94.

About Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO)

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

