Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 492,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,663,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd owned about 0.06% of United Parcel Service as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Amundi bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $628,336,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $412,006,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $178,887,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $189,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

NYSE UPS opened at $213.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.76. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

