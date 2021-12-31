Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 247,143 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Realty Income by 22.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $50,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

O stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.13%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.