iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3,394.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $109.59 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.