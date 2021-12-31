iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Raised by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $222.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.94 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.85 and its 200-day moving average is $224.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

