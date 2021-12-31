Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Market Cap Tops $6,762.28

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 31st. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $6,762.28 and approximately $174.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.61 or 0.00003502 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 52.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00057400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,635.91 or 0.07907167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,227.90 or 1.00533820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00072991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00052393 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

