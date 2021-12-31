Allen Holding Inc. NY Buys New Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Allen Holding Inc. NY bought a new stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,000. Angi makes up about 0.5% of Allen Holding Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Angi in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Angi by 292.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Angi by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Angi by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.83 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. Angi Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANGI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Angi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $110,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $332,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

