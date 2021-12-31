Analysts Anticipate National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.01. National Vision posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 104.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

EYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

EYE opened at $47.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average of $53.94. National Vision has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.75.

National Vision declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 30.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in National Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision during the third quarter worth $250,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

