D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $7.57 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.3% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $344.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.78. The company has a market capitalization of $957.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total value of $25,662,827.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 953,783 shares of company stock valued at $315,874,761 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

