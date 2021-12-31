Dudley & Shanley Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,010 shares during the period. Service Co. International accounts for 4.4% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Service Co. International worth $24,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 23,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 50,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $71.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

