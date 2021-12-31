Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $267,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 134,944.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after buying an additional 295,528 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5,112.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after acquiring an additional 253,444 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,770,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 997.2% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,628,000 after purchasing an additional 190,565 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,061,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,365,000 after buying an additional 143,670 shares during the period.

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.64 and a 200-day moving average of $102.38. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $108.02.

