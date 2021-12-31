Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $87.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,382,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,844 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for 1.3% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.28% of Williams Companies worth $87,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 254,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 44,267 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $928,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 175,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

Williams Companies stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

