Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $71.25 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.43% of Markel worth $71,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Markel by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Markel by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 84 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Markel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,230.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,259.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,241.89. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $942.44 and a 1 year high of $1,343.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,292.50.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.