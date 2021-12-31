Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $94.85 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,225,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,859 shares during the quarter. UGI comprises 1.4% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 1.06% of UGI worth $94,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 996.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in UGI by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,411,078.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,563 shares of company stock worth $8,268,069. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI opened at $45.90 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

