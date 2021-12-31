High Pointe Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for 2.2% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Exelon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,477,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,404,000 after buying an additional 53,711 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Exelon by 15.4% in the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,816,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,712,000 after buying an additional 776,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $57.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $57.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

