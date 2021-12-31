Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 725,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after buying an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after buying an additional 1,487,797 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $3,629,122.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 61,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $2,197,119.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 526,652 shares of company stock worth $25,963,786. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.