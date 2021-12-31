Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,533 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,689,000 after purchasing an additional 741,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after buying an additional 1,081,191 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,790,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,769,000 after buying an additional 635,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,095,000 after buying an additional 322,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,255,000 after buying an additional 966,499 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Shares of DD opened at $80.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

