Rewardiqa (REW) Price Down 56.9% This Week

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded down 53% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $35,034.05 and $10,500.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rewardiqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded down 56.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rewardiqa alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000474 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00098333 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

REW is a coin. Its launch date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rewardiqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rewardiqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.