Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 7,513 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 0.8% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $57,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,705 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,579,450,000 after purchasing an additional 973,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,471,660,000 after purchasing an additional 375,933 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,396,000 after acquiring an additional 81,851 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,868,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,750,000 after acquiring an additional 260,411 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS opened at $109.99 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.46 and its 200 day moving average is $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

