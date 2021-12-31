Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 622,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts comprises about 1.8% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $130,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP stock opened at $237.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.62. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $143.15 and a one year high of $243.05.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.11.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

